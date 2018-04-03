FILE- This March 28, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook is asking users whether they think it's "good for the world" in a poll sent to an unspecified number of people.
FILE- This March 28, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook is asking users whether they think it's "good for the world" in a poll sent to an unspecified number of people. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo
FILE- This March 28, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook is asking users whether they think it's "good for the world" in a poll sent to an unspecified number of people. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo

Business

Facebook asks users if they think it's 'good for the world'

The Associated Press

April 03, 2018 08:52 AM

NEW YORK

Facebook is asking users whether they think it's "good for the world" in a poll sent to an unspecified number of people.

The latest poll appears under the heading, "We'd like to do better," when users log in. Possible responses range from "strongly agree" to "strongly disagree."

Facebook regularly polls users on its service. The latest comes as the company grapples with a privacy scandal and other troubles . Facebook did not immediately respond for comment

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said he wants to ensure that Facebook is a force for good in the world. Whether it is hasn't been clear amid revelations of bad actors using Facebook to influence elections, spread hatred and pilfer user information. In January, Zuckerberg said his personal goal for 2018 is to fix Facebook.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Toys R Us is closing all of its US stores

How it Works: Kick-it Points app rewards users with local deals

View More Video