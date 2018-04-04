From craft beer to sandwiches: The businesses going into SLO Public Market so far

It's been an exiting week for the new San Luis Obispo Public Market: Two popular SLO County businesses announced they would be opening second locations in the market space at the old Bonetti Ranch on Higuera Street when it is completed next year.
More tenant announcements are expected in the coming months.
"We've got cheese, meat, bread, drink, pizza, juice, retail and ice cream all going right now," read a post on the market's Facebook page.
Here's a look at the tenants we know about so far:
Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.
Buellton-based Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. was the first business confirmed for the new market space when it was announced back in 2014.
The 5,549-square-foot brewery will also include dining and outdoor seating.
The SLO Market will be Figueroa's sixth taproom and restaurant: Other locations include the original taproom in Buellton, plus establishments in Los Olivos, Westlake Village, Santa Barbara and Arroyo Grande.
Kraken Coffee Company
Relatively young Avila Beach coffee shop (it opened early last year), Kraken Coffee Company, announced March 28 it would be one of the new market tenants.
"We’re so excited to be opening our SECOND LOCATION!" read a post on the shop's Facebook page. "After lots of searching and thought we’ve secured space at the awesome @slopublicmarket and are looking at opening next year when the development is completed! We’ve loved serving our little community of Avila and are stoked to be taking some of that Kraken joy to SLO. We’re still a ways from opening but we’ll keep you updated on here."
The Avila Beach business was the first solo effort from Kreuzeberg Coffee co-owner James Whitaker. Like its original location, the San Luis Obispo shop will serve Batch ice cream (also co-owned by Whitaker).
High Street Deli
High Street Deli is the latest business to announce it will take over a spot in the market.
The company announced Monday that after more than 90 years at the same spot in San Luis Obispo, it will open its second location when the market opens.
Owner Randy "Doobie" Coates said he chose the new location because "it'll bring so many great local vendors together in one place where you can get everything you need."
"We love that it's on the industrial side of town, so that we can serve all the large businesses in a fast casual atmosphere," he added. "We also love the original farmhouse for its vintage charm, and we are committed to keeping our brand specific to historical venues."
Coates said the new location will offer more deli salad selections, baked-in-store bread, plus a market with private label food and beverages. It will also offer deli meats by the pound, including their own house-cured and smoked meats. They'll also implement an online ordering and delivery system to local businesses in the area and a sandwich truck, nicknamed — what else — the "munchie mobile."
