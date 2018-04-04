San Luis Obispo Public Market at Bonetti Ranch on Higuera Street is expected to open in 2019.
San Luis Obispo Public Market at Bonetti Ranch on Higuera Street is expected to open in 2019. Courtesy Rendering
San Luis Obispo Public Market at Bonetti Ranch on Higuera Street is expected to open in 2019. Courtesy Rendering

Business

From craft beer to sandwiches: The businesses going into SLO Public Market so far

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

April 04, 2018 04:25 PM

It's been an exiting week for the new San Luis Obispo Public Market: Two popular SLO County businesses announced they would be opening second locations in the market space at the old Bonetti Ranch on Higuera Street when it is completed next year.

More tenant announcements are expected in the coming months.

"We've got cheese, meat, bread, drink, pizza, juice, retail and ice cream all going right now," read a post on the market's Facebook page.

Here's a look at the tenants we know about so far:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

SLO Pub Mrkt016
Work continues on the San Luis Obispo Public Market, which is expected to open at the old Bonetti Ranch on Higuera Street in 2019.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

Buellton-based Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. was the first business confirmed for the new market space when it was announced back in 2014.

The 5,549-square-foot brewery will also include dining and outdoor seating.

The SLO Market will be Figueroa's sixth taproom and restaurant: Other locations include the original taproom in Buellton, plus establishments in Los Olivos, Westlake Village, Santa Barbara and Arroyo Grande.

Figueroa Mountain
Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.’s location in Arroyo Grande.
Courtesy photo

Kraken Coffee Company

Relatively young Avila Beach coffee shop (it opened early last year), Kraken Coffee Company, announced March 28 it would be one of the new market tenants.

"We’re so excited to be opening our SECOND LOCATION!" read a post on the shop's Facebook page. "After lots of searching and thought we’ve secured space at the awesome @slopublicmarket and are looking at opening next year when the development is completed! We’ve loved serving our little community of Avila and are stoked to be taking some of that Kraken joy to SLO. We’re still a ways from opening but we’ll keep you updated on here."

Kraken Coffee Co. owner Jim Whitaker explains how the new Avila Beach spot got its name. Whitaker is no stranger to the coffee game: He’s co-owner of Kreuzberg Coffee in downtown San Luis Obispo, as well as cookie stop Batch and acai bowl spot Bow Kaytlyn LeslieThe Tribune

The Avila Beach business was the first solo effort from Kreuzeberg Coffee co-owner James Whitaker. Like its original location, the San Luis Obispo shop will serve Batch ice cream (also co-owned by Whitaker).

High Street Deli

High Street Deli
High Street Deli on High Street in SLO. High Street Deli is opening a second location in San Luis Obispo.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

High Street Deli is the latest business to announce it will take over a spot in the market.

The company announced Monday that after more than 90 years at the same spot in San Luis Obispo, it will open its second location when the market opens.

Owner Randy "Doobie" Coates said he chose the new location because "it'll bring so many great local vendors together in one place where you can get everything you need."

"We love that it's on the industrial side of town, so that we can serve all the large businesses in a fast casual atmosphere," he added. "We also love the original farmhouse for its vintage charm, and we are committed to keeping our brand specific to historical venues."

Coates said the new location will offer more deli salad selections, baked-in-store bread, plus a market with private label food and beverages. It will also offer deli meats by the pound, including their own house-cured and smoked meats. They'll also implement an online ordering and delivery system to local businesses in the area and a sandwich truck, nicknamed — what else — the "munchie mobile."

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928; @kaytyleslie

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Toys R Us is closing all of its US stores 107

Toys R Us is closing all of its US stores

Pause
How it Works: Kick-it Points app rewards users with local deals

How it Works: Kick-it Points app rewards users with local deals

See construction on the new hotel in Pismo Beach

See construction on the new hotel in Pismo Beach

Five Guys in San Luis Obispo has a new opening date

Five Guys in San Luis Obispo has a new opening date

Sorry, Five Guys fans — the SLO location has been delayed

Sorry, Five Guys fans — the SLO location has been delayed

See how all that stuff gets to you: Peek inside Sacramento's Amazon facility

See how all that stuff gets to you: Peek inside Sacramento's Amazon facility

Who should you have sell your house?

Who should you have sell your house?

The Ulzi app aims to prevent sex assault. Here's how it works

The Ulzi app aims to prevent sex assault. Here's how it works

How Trump's solar panel tariff may affect SLO County businesses

How Trump's solar panel tariff may affect SLO County businesses

Mindbody CEO Rick Stollmeyer on leadership: 'You have to know yourself'

Mindbody CEO Rick Stollmeyer on leadership: 'You have to know yourself'

Toys R Us is closing all of its US stores

How it Works: Kick-it Points app rewards users with local deals

View More Video