Business

Gas prices still on their way up in northern New England

The Associated Press

April 02, 2018 04:25 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

Gas prices are still climbing in northern New England.

GasBuddy's daily survey of gas outlets in New Hampshire found that the average retail gasoline prices in the state have risen 5.1 cents in the past week to an average of $2.56 per gallon. Maine has seen an increase of 4.9 cents to $2.64 per gallon. In Vermont, average gas prices have gone up nearly a penny per gallon, to $2.63.

GasBuddy says the national average gas price has risen 4.1 cents per gallon in the past week to $2.65. The national average has increased 12.62 cents per gallon in the last month and stands 33.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

