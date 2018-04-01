Business

Lawmakers squash plan for satellite catapult at Pohue Bay

The Associated Press

April 01, 2018 10:07 PM

HONOLULU

A California-based company will not be installing its proposed satellite catapult at Pohue Bay.

The company, SpinLaunch Inc., wanted to launch satellites into space using a catapult on the southern tip of the Big Island.

Hawaii News Now reported Saturday that after community opposition, a Senate committee changed wording of a special revenue bond that would've allowed the project to be built at the bay. The project can still be housed at an unspecified area other than the bay.

Democrat Sen. Glenn Wakai toured their facility and said catapult technology is an eco-friendly alternative to traditional launch techniques. Wakai says he still believes Hawaii can play host to the technology, just not at Pohue Bay.

