South Korea seeking clarity on Trump comments on trade deal

FILE - In this March 7, 2018 file photo, People watch a TV screen showing images of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, center, and U.S. President Donald Trump at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea says it is trying to find out what President Donald Trump meant when he made remarks linking the recently renegotiated South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement with talks on denuclearizing North Korea. South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office said Friday, March 30, 2018, that it is working through various channels to find out the President Trump's intentions following his speech in Ohio. Korean letters on the screen read: "Thawing Korean Peninsula." Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo