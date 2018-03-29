The Gap is planning to open a fulfillment center, possibly adding hundreds of new jobs to Fresno area. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee
Business

Gap bringing fulfillment center to Fresno, expected to add more than 500 jobs

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@fresnobee.com

March 29, 2018 10:56 AM

Fresno is getting another big e-commerce fulfillment center — and more than 500 new jobs.

Fresno city officials and San Francisco-based clothing apparel company Gap, Inc. have reached an agreement to establish the company’s e-commerce fulfillment center near its current distribution facility, Mayor Lee Brand announced Thursday morning. The city says the move is expected to add at least 515 full-time jobs to the retailer’s operations here over a three-year period.

Gap has been in Fresno since 1999 with a huge distribution facility just north of Fresno-Yosemite International Airport.

The agreement is being made possible by the mayor’s Economic Expansion Act, which provides performance-based job incentives for companies looking to grow and move to Fresno.

Brand called the relocation of the fulfillment center from out-of-state to the city “a shot in the arm for Fresno” and “a breath of fresh air.”

The mayor has a goal of 10,000 "new, good-paying" jobs for the city. The 515 full-time jobs will start at about $32,000 annual salary.

The impact of the deal will mean about $146 million over 30 years in property and sales tax for the city, county, Fresno Unified and other special districts. That’s about $58.6 million for the city of Fresno.

“Fresno continues to build momentum as more major corporations like Gap are establishing expanding their operations in our great city. companies know we are open for business and will help them grow,” Brand said in a news release.

Under the agreement the 351 existing employees at the company's current 3400 Gap Drive distribution facility will remain.

The package also includes the potential for hundreds of additional part-time or seasonal employees during peak business periods, according to the release.

The company will invest at least $80 million in material handling equipment at the facility, which will be established inside an existing building owned by the Gap at its Fresno site.

The agreement is expected to go before the City Council for final approval April 5.

This story will be updated.

