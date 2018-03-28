Police: Man burglarized small businesses overnight

Business

March 28, 2018

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine

Police in Maine are searching for a man who they say burglarized eight small businesses.

The Portland Press Herald reports South Portland police released surveillance footage of the suspect Wednesday. Police say the man broke into eight businesses and took cash between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Police don't believe the thefts are related to a string of robberies in the greater Portland area.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the burglary to contact the South Portland Police Department.

