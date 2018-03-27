Bye-bye, Powell's: Downtown SLO candy store's new name is pretty sweet

Powell's Sweet Shoppe in downtown San Luis Obispo will soon have a new name: SLO Sweets.
The business is changing its name because the owners' franchise contract with Powell's is ending, according to a news release. The name change is official Thursday.
"Ten years ago, Powell’s Sweet Shoppe opened in San Luis Obispo as a local franchise on Court Street," owner Miranda Battenburg said. "Today, as the franchise contract ends, we want to reflect our local community in the store’s name."
Never miss a local story.
Battenburg and husband John Battenburg own both the San Luis Obispo location at 1020 Court St. and another at 840 11th St. in Paso Robles. The Paso store underwent the name change in July of last year.
Battenburg said the San Luis Obispo store will stay largely the same, continuing to offer classic candies and play the "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" film on repeat.
They will also introduce new selections like root beer floats, flavored popcorn and cotton candy, sugar-free and organic candy and a "Sweet of the Month" subscription service.
To celebrate the name change and the store's 10-year anniversary, the San Luis Obispo location will hold an all-day event Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Guests can enjoy free candy and gelato.
Comments