Is Zuckerberg willing to act boldly to fix Facebook crisis?

FILE- This Feb. 5, 2007 file photo shows Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif. Zuckerberg’s boyish appearance, even today, is a reminder of just how young he was when he created what would become the world’s biggest social network, back in his dorm room at Harvard. “I didn't know anything about building a company or global internet service,” he wrote in January 2018. “Over the years I've made almost every mistake you can imagine.” Paul Sakuma, File AP Photo