New cars are quickly getting self-driving safety features

FILE- This Aug. 24, 2016, file photo shows a Lidar, that detects obstacles using laser sensors, installed above the car plate of an autonomous vehicle during its test drive in Singapore. Smaller versions of those spinning 360-degree mechanical laser sensors that sit atop self-driving cars are coming to mainstream vehicles. The lasers, called Lidar for Light Detection and Ranging, can see far-off objects in the dark, in bad weather, and in great detail. Yong Teck Lim, File AP Photo