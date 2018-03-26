Aaron Brothers closing in downtown SLO, but it's not gone for good

Craft retailer Michaels is closing 94 of its Aaron Brothers art and framing stores — including the location in downtown San Luis Obispo.
The company announced in its earnings release March 21 that it would close most of its full-size Aaron Brothers locations, leaving only three custom-framing-only shops open in Texas. It did not give an expected closing date for the other stores.
The Aaron Brothers brand will instead be folded into Michaels' locations as a "store-within-a-store" concept.
The brand focuses primarily on custom framing, ready-made frames, wall art and art supplies.
According to the release, Aaron Brothers' net sales totaled approximately $110 million in 2017, and "had no material impact on the company's operating income."
Michaels expects the cost of closing the locations and implementing the store-within-a-store changes to be between $37 million to $42 million.
Aaron Brothers opened at its Higuera Street location in 1999. Michaels has two SLO County locations, in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles.
