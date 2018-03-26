Craft retailer Michaels is closing 94 of its Aaron Brothers framing stores, including the location in San Luis Obispo. The Aaron Brothers brand will instead be folded into Michael's locations as a "store-within-a-store" concept.
Craft retailer Michaels is closing 94 of its Aaron Brothers framing stores, including the location in San Luis Obispo. The Aaron Brothers brand will instead be folded into Michael's locations as a "store-within-a-store" concept.
Aaron Brothers closing in downtown SLO, but it's not gone for good

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

March 26, 2018 05:34 PM

Craft retailer Michaels is closing 94 of its Aaron Brothers art and framing stores — including the location in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The company announced in its earnings release March 21 that it would close most of its full-size Aaron Brothers locations, leaving only three custom-framing-only shops open in Texas. It did not give an expected closing date for the other stores.

The Aaron Brothers brand will instead be folded into Michaels' locations as a "store-within-a-store" concept.

The brand focuses primarily on custom framing, ready-made frames, wall art and art supplies.

According to the release, Aaron Brothers' net sales totaled approximately $110 million in 2017, and "had no material impact on the company's operating income."

Michaels expects the cost of closing the locations and implementing the store-within-a-store changes to be between $37 million to $42 million.

Aaron Brothers opened at its Higuera Street location in 1999. Michaels has two SLO County locations, in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928; @kaytyleslie

