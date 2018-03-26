Business

Thousands remain without power in West Virginia from storm

The Associated Press

March 26, 2018 04:04 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Appalachian Power crews are working to restore electricity to thousands of West Virginia customers who lost power from a winter storm.

The company says on its website that more than 8,000 customers in southern West Virginia remained without power Monday. Most of the outages were in the Bluefield and Princeton areas.

The storm brought heavy, wet snow on Saturday night that knocked out power to more than 13,000 customers in three counties.

The utility says more than 1,000 crews are working to restore power and more from outside its service area were expected to arrive in the most needed areas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The company says there is a great amount of damage to assess and repair and didn't immediately provide an estimated time of restoration.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Toys R Us is closing all of its US stores

How it Works: Kick-it Points app rewards users with local deals

View More Video