Watchdog: Nations helped Egypt's military consolidate power

An election campaign banner for Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, hangs in Opera Square, in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, March 22, 2018. President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, the general-turned-president, will stand for re-election next week against Moussa, a little-known politician who has made no effort to challenge him. Arabic reads, “We swear, we trust you and we are throwing our issues on you after God and we believe you are able to do it, God bless you.” Amr Nabil AP Photo