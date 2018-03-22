Business

Reds claim slugger Kennys Vargas off waivers from Twins

The Associated Press

March 22, 2018 05:20 PM

GOODYEAR, Ariz.

The Cincinnati Reds have claimed slugger Kennys Vargas off waivers from the Minnesota Twins.

The Reds announced the acquisition Thursday. The 27-year-old Vargas batted .253 with career highs of 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 78 games last season. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound switch-hitter made all his starts with Minnesota at either first base or designated hitter.

Vargas was designated for assignment by the Twins last week to make room when Jake Cave was acquired from the New York Yankees.

The Reds also optioned right-handers Jackson Stephens and Robert Stephenson to Triple-A Louisville and reassigned to minor league camp right-handers Dylan Floro and Tanner Rainey, left-hander Oliver Perez, catcher Joe Hudson, outfielders Ben Revere and Mason Williams and utility player Rosell Herrera.

