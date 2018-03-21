Asian stocks mixed ahead of Fed meeting, Tokyo closed

A currency trader stretches while working at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Asian stock markets were slightly higher ahead of the Federal Reserve’s first meeting since the appointment of the new chair. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1.2 percent and South Korea’s Kospi added 0.1 percent. Japan was closed on a holiday. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo