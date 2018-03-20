FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2014, file photo, New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson sits on the sideline before the team's NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in New Orleans. Visitation for Benson, who died last week, takes place Wednesday and Thursday at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans. A private funeral service is set for noon Friday at St. Louis Cathedral in the French Quarter.
Business

Visitation for Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson begins

The Associated Press

March 20, 2018 09:48 PM

NEW ORLEANS

Admirers of Tom Benson, the New Orleans Saints owner who died last week, are getting a chance to pay their final respects.

Visitation takes place from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans. It continues Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A private funeral service is set for noon Friday at St. Louis Cathedral in the French Quarter.

The 90-year-old Benson's death was announced last Thursday. He had been hospitalized since Feb. 16 with flu symptoms.

Benson was a successful automobile dealer when he bought the Saints in 1985. Under his ownership, the team achieved its first winning seasons and a Super Bowl championship. He also was the owner of the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans.

