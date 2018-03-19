Abortion impasse may shut down effort to reduce premiums

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2017, file photo Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the ranking member, and Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, talk before the start of a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The polarizing politics of abortion have burst into the congressional budget debate, overwhelming bipartisan efforts to help millions of consumers who buy their own health insurance policies get relief from soaring premiums. Lawmakers of both parties have been negotiating over a health insurance stabilization bill for months, and some experts estimate such legislation could reduce premiums by 20 percent to 40 percent, after two years of relentless increases. One of the leading Democratic negotiators, Murray, on March 19, 2018, called the Republican offer “partisan,” adding that it came as a surprise. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo