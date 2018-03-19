Business

Gas prices in Salt Lake City area increasing

The Associated Press

March 19, 2018 07:56 AM

SALT LAKE CITY

Gasoline prices in the Salt Lake City area have increased more than 2 cents in the past week.

GasBuddy.com reports the average retail price of a gallon of gas in the area is $2.32. That's according to a survey of 380 gas outlets.

Gas prices in Salt Lake City Sunday were almost 11 cents a gallon lower than a year ago and around about 10 cents lower than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com senior petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan says seasonal factors continue to affect gas prices. He says gas prices nationwide this spring will be between 10 percent and 25 percent higher than a year ago.

The national average has increased about 3 cents per gallon in the past week, to $2.54.

