Trump's possible China tariffs bring loud protests _ in US

FILE- In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Donohue delivers his annual "State of American Business" address at the Chamber of Commerce in Washington. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is warning Trump against slapping big tariffs on Chinese imports. “Simply put, tariffs are damaging taxes on American consumers,’’ Donohue said in a statement. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo