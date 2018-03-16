Sioux City traces nearly 30 odor complaints to plant

Officials say nearly 30 odor complaints have been traced to a livestock nutrients plant in Sioux City's former stockyards area.
The Sioux City Journal reports that city staff confirmed this week that 17 new odor complaints have been traced to Kay Dee LLC's processing facility since Monday. Kay Dee is an independent manufacturer of mineral and protein supplements.
City Utilities Director Mark Simms says this week's complaints are in addition to 11 complaints received over the past three months that also were traced to the facility.
Kay Dee has released a statement, saying harsh winter weather has "caused unexpected problems" at the plant and that they're cooperating with the city to fix the issue.
Simms says the plant is expected to produce a plan to mitigate the odors by March 31.
