The Latest: Caller reported cracks in bridge before collapse

Kendall Regional Medical Center is treating 10 Level 1 trauma patients, two of whom in critical condition, after Florida International University’s 950-ton bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon. Police said at least six people could be dead but the exact number of victims remained unconfirmed. Daniel A. Varela The Miami Herald

