Corinthian students begin receiving partial relief notices

FILE - In this March 30, 2015, file photo, Sarah Dieffenbacher, poses for a picture in Washington. The Department of Education has begun notifying some former Corinthian Colleges students that it will forgive only one-half or less of their federal student loans, even though the students were defrauded by the now-defunct schools, the Associated Press has learned. Two weeks ago, Dieffenbacher, a California health care worker, received a letter saying the agency would only discharge 50 percent of her student loans. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo