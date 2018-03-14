Business

Rauner, lawmakers debut Illinois Bicentennial craft beer

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 08:05 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Gov. Bruce Rauner and state lawmakers have debuted the first cans of the official Illinois Bicentennial craft beer.

Hand of Fate Brewing Company of Petersburg won a craft beer contest for the opportunity to create the special brew for the state's 200th birthday.

"1818 Prairie State Farmhouse Ale" is now available at most Binny's, Jewel-Osco's, HyVee's and other retailers across the state.

State Rep. Tim Butler is a member of the bicentennial commission. He says "I can't think of a better way to celebrate our state's Bicentennial than with a craft beer that is made in Illinois by a local business with local ingredients."

Hand of Fate Brewing Co. owner Mike Allison says it's "a dream come true for my family and my employees."

