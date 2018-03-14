Business

Senate committee OKs Arkansas animal waste disposal bill

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 08:22 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

A committee of the Arkansas Senate has approved a bill designed to designate when and for how long third-parties can protest against farms that require liquid animal waste permits.

Farmers say state law should spell out that, if state regulators grant a waste permit, others should not be able to mount continuous challenges. The bill's supporters say the proposal would give banks a certain peace of mind if they know their clients aren't being sued often.

The Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee approved the bill on a voice vote Wednesday. An identical version of the bill passed a House panel.

Arkansas legislators are meeting in a special session that started Tuesday. Gov. Asa Hutchinson also wants them to look at reimbursement rates for prescription drugs, and other matters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  