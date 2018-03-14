Former grocer facing charges for failing to pay sales tax

The former owner of several rural grocery stores in South Dakota is facing charges for failing to pay seven months of sales tax.
The Daily Republic reports Mark Mora is accused of not paying sales tax for Corner Grocery stores in Tyndall, Tripp and Scotland between September 2016 and March 2017.
Mora and his wife ran the stores for less than a year and abruptly closed them last March. A South Dakota Department of Revenue official declined to disclose how much sales tax Mora allegedly failed to pay.
Mora has been charged with three felonies and 15 misdemeanors out of two area counties. It wasn't immediately clear if Mora has an attorney to comment on his behalf.
Comments