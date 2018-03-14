Washington state moves to protect endangered killer whales

FILE--In this Jan. 18, 2014, file photo, an endangered female orca leaps from the water while breaching in Puget Sound west of Seattle, Wash. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is set to establish an executive order Wednesday, March 14, 2018, calling for state actions to protect the unique population of endangered orcas that spend time in Puget Sound. The fish-eating whales have struggled due to lack of food, pollution and noise and disturbances from vessels. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo