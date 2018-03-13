Chinese stock regulators levy $870M fine in scandal

In this July 9, 2015, photo, a woman walks out of the China Securities Regulatory Commission at the Financial Street in Beijing. Chinese securities regulators have imposed a record $870 million fine on a company that manipulated share prices in the latest scandal to roil the country's markets. Regulators said on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 the company in the southeastern city of Xiamen used 300 trading accounts to manipulate prices of shares in smaller banks and other companies. Andy Wong AP Photo