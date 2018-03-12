French President Emmanuel Macron, top second left and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top left, take a boat ride in the River Ganges in Varanasi, India, Monday, March 12, 2018. Macron arrived in India on Friday on a four-day visit.
French President Emmanuel Macron, top second left and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top left, take a boat ride in the River Ganges in Varanasi, India, Monday, March 12, 2018. Macron arrived in India on Friday on a four-day visit. Rajesh Kumar Singh AP Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron, top second left and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top left, take a boat ride in the River Ganges in Varanasi, India, Monday, March 12, 2018. Macron arrived in India on Friday on a four-day visit. Rajesh Kumar Singh AP Photo

Business

French leader Macron hopes to sell jets, submarines to India

The Associated Press

March 12, 2018 06:19 AM

VARANASI, India

French President Emmanuel Macron says he hopes his country can sell more fighter jets and submarines to India.

In a news conference Monday, Macron said France and India want to "be able to continue with new volumes and production in line with what has already been signed."

He was referring to India's purchase of six conventionally powered Scorpene submarines in 2005 and 36 Rafale fighter jets in 2016.

Macron took a boat ride with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the River Ganges in Varanasi, in northeast India, Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

During the three-day visit by the French leader, Macron and Modi highlighted a strong alliance and cooperation in defense, security, technology, space and counterterrorism.

  Comments  