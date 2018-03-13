Blaze Pizza will offer customers $3.14 pizzas in celebration of Pi Day on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
Blaze Pizza in SLO to offer $3.14 special for Pi Day

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

March 13, 2018 09:15 AM

Pizza lovers can get a discounted pie from Blaze Pizza on Wednesday in celebration of the mathematical holiday Pi Day.

For the fifth straight year, Blaze Pizza will be selling build-your-own pizzas for $3.14 at the company's more than 245 restaurants, including the San Luis Obispo location at 892 Foothill Blvd.

Build-your-own pizzas normally cost $7.95.

"What started as an unconventional pizza party has turned in to a celebration that hundreds of thousands of die-hard fans look forward to every year," Blaze Pizza president and CEO Jim Mizes said in a news release

Blaze Pizza in San Luis Obispo is scheduled to be open from 10:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

