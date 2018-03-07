McDonald’s is flipping its golden arch for International Women’s Day
McDonald’s is flipping its golden arch for International Women’s Day Dreamstime/TNS TNS
McDonald’s is flipping its golden arch for International Women’s Day Dreamstime/TNS TNS

Business

McDonald’s is flipping its golden arches for the first time. Here’s why.

By Crystal Hill

chill@mcclatchy.com

March 07, 2018 03:42 PM

McDonald’s iconic golden arch will be flipped to a W for women on Thursday, the company says.

The company is turning its logo upside down on all its digital channels, such as Twitter and Instagram, for International Women’s Day, said McDonald’s global chief diversity officer Wendy Lewis, Business Insider reported.

Upside-down arches will replace right-side up arches for the first time in brand history to honor the “extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere,” Lewis said, according to CNN.

A hundred restaurants will have special “packaging, crew shirts and hats, and bag stuffers” to celebrate,” McDonald’s said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We have a long history of supporting women in the workplace, giving them the opportunity to grow and succeed,” spokeswoman Lauren Altmin told CNBC. “In the U.S. we take pride in our diversity and we are proud to share that today, six out of 10 restaurant managers are women.”

If you’re driving past a McDonald’s in Lynwood, California, it may actually have an upside-down arch. That’s because Patricia Williams, a franchisee, flipped her restaurant’s sign in honor of International Women’s Day, Business Insider reported.

Some people aren’t impressed with the company’s decision, saying the move is just an empty gesture.

Others celebrated Williams’ decision to flip her restaurant’s logo.

It remains to be seen if other owners will follow suit.

Companies have recently begun using International Women’s Day to express their views on gender equality, CNN said.

  Comments  