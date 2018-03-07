NY storm causes evening rail disruptions, power outages

The New York metro area's second nor'easter has shut down several of the region's commuter rail lines.
Metro-North's Harlem, Hudson and New Haven lines, which connect the city to its northern suburbs and Connecticut, were suspended Wednesday night due to downed trees. It's not clear when service will be restored.
The Long Island Rail Road is also experiencing delays and Amtrak has suspended service between Boston and New York until 10 a.m. Thursday.
The storm — which is expected to blow over by early Thursday — also knocked down more power lines Wednesday night. About 72,000 customers were without electricity in Westchester County and on Long Island.
By 10 p.m. Wednesday, places in Orange and Rockland counties had recorded up to 26 inches of snow. Although New York City's Central Park registered just under three inches of snow.
