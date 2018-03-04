Google expansion plans helping to turn NYC into tech hub

FILE - This March 2, 2016, file photo shows the Google office building on Ninth Avenue in New York's Chelsea neighborhood. Google has been quietly expanding its footprint in the city and is reportedly close to reaching a $2.4 billion deal to add the landmark Chelsea Market building in the Meatpacking District to its already substantial New York campus. It's the latest example of a big-name tech firm expanding in New York City, which has, for years, been trying to stake a claim as Silicon Valley East. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo