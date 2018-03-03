Albuquerque mayor warns of tax hikes as budget trouble looms

New Mexico's largest city doesn't have enough money, and Mayor Tim Keller is considering numerous ideas for addressing an estimated $40 million deficit.
The recently minted Democratic mayor warned this week he may have to go back on a campaign promise. He said during the campaign last year that he would raise taxes only as a last resort for public safety and only with voter approval.
The mayor's office has put out a list of ideas to cut spending and raise revenue. The proposals include raising property and gasoline taxes, increasing bus fare, cutting city worker wages and trimming the budget of the animal welfare department.
Other suggestions are to permanently cut 200 unfilled city positions, implement furlough days for city employees and close one or more city golf courses.
