In this Oct. 27, 2017, photo, workers assemble Ford trucks at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Ky. On Thursday, March 1, 2018, The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, issues its index of manufacturing activity for February.
In this Oct. 27, 2017, photo, workers assemble Ford trucks at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Ky. On Thursday, March 1, 2018, The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, issues its index of manufacturing activity for February. Timothy D. Easley AP Photo
In this Oct. 27, 2017, photo, workers assemble Ford trucks at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Ky. On Thursday, March 1, 2018, The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, issues its index of manufacturing activity for February. Timothy D. Easley AP Photo

Business

US factories expand at strongest rate in almost 14 years

By JOSH BOAK AP Economics Writer

March 01, 2018 07:13 AM

WASHINGTON

American manufacturers say they expanded in February at the fastest pace in nearly 14 years.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, reports that its manufacturing index climbed to 60.8 in February from 59.1 in January. This was the strongest reading since May 2014. Any score above 50 signals growth.

The gains largely came from a surge in the employment and inventory components of the index. New orders and production expanded in February but at a slower rate than in January.

Among 18 manufacturing industries, 15 reported growth last month, including electronic products and transportation equipment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

U.S. manufacturing has expanded for the past 18 months. Solid economic growth around the world and a weaker dollar — which helps exports — have fueled the gains.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

See construction on the new hotel in Pismo Beach

View More Video