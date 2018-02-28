More Videos

See construction on the new hotel in Pismo Beach 0:50

See construction on the new hotel in Pismo Beach

Pause
Five Guys in San Luis Obispo has a new opening date 0:32

Five Guys in San Luis Obispo has a new opening date

Sorry, Five Guys fans — the SLO location has been delayed 0:37

Sorry, Five Guys fans — the SLO location has been delayed

See how all that stuff gets to you: Peek inside Sacramento's Amazon facility 0:52

See how all that stuff gets to you: Peek inside Sacramento's Amazon facility

Who should you have sell your house? 1:11

Who should you have sell your house?

The Ulzi app aims to prevent sex assault. Here's how it works 1:21

The Ulzi app aims to prevent sex assault. Here's how it works

How Trump's solar panel tariff may affect SLO County businesses 1:14

How Trump's solar panel tariff may affect SLO County businesses

Mindbody CEO Rick Stollmeyer on leadership: 'You have to know yourself' 2:09

Mindbody CEO Rick Stollmeyer on leadership: 'You have to know yourself'

Why rifle manufacturer Weatherby is leaving Paso Robles for Wyoming 3:31

Why rifle manufacturer Weatherby is leaving Paso Robles for Wyoming

Take an early look at Rock & Brews restaurant in Vacaville 1:00

Take an early look at Rock & Brews restaurant in Vacaville

Rick Stollmeyer, co-founder and CEO of Mindbody, leads a tour of the San Luis Obispo-based software company's headquarters on Tank Farm Road in April 2015. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Rick Stollmeyer, co-founder and CEO of Mindbody, leads a tour of the San Luis Obispo-based software company's headquarters on Tank Farm Road in April 2015. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Business

Mindbody named one of 10 most innovative wellness companies of 2018

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

February 28, 2018 03:04 PM

Mindbody has been named one of the world’s most innovative wellness companies in 2018 by Fast Company magazine.

Fast Company compiles an annual list of the top 50 most innovative companies, as well as top 10 lists in 36 sectors from data science to wellness.

Mindbody took the No. 2 spot on the wellness list, behind spin-class app Peloton. Other wellness companies that made the list are Hilton Worldwide, Well+Good, Under Armour, SoulCycle, Pure Barre, Equinox, Tough Mudder and VirZoom. (Mindbody did not appear on the Top 50 list, which featured major companies like Apple, Netflix and Amazon.)

According to a news release, Mindbody was recognized for its “innovative software platform that provides the tools wellness entrepreneurs need to run, market and grow their businesses.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We’re thrilled to be named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Wellness Companies in 2018,” CEO Rick Stollmeyer said. “Innovation is at the core of everything we do for our customers and consumers. The capabilities and resources we provide our studio owners not only allow them to grow their businesses, they help inspire millions of people around the world to live healthier, happier lives, and we are honored to play a part in that.”

To check out the full list, visit https://www.fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/2018.

Submit news and notes items for Biz Buzz. Email: bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com; on Twitter @SLOBizBuzz; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905; mail: Biz Buzz, The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406-0112.

Tell us your best business advice

What’s the best piece of business advice you’ve ever received? And how has it helped make you more successful in your business/professional life? Tell us in 100 words or fewer, and send it to bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com. We will publish them in future Biz Buzz columns.

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

See construction on the new hotel in Pismo Beach 0:50

See construction on the new hotel in Pismo Beach

Pause
Five Guys in San Luis Obispo has a new opening date 0:32

Five Guys in San Luis Obispo has a new opening date

Sorry, Five Guys fans — the SLO location has been delayed 0:37

Sorry, Five Guys fans — the SLO location has been delayed

See how all that stuff gets to you: Peek inside Sacramento's Amazon facility 0:52

See how all that stuff gets to you: Peek inside Sacramento's Amazon facility

Who should you have sell your house? 1:11

Who should you have sell your house?

The Ulzi app aims to prevent sex assault. Here's how it works 1:21

The Ulzi app aims to prevent sex assault. Here's how it works

How Trump's solar panel tariff may affect SLO County businesses 1:14

How Trump's solar panel tariff may affect SLO County businesses

Mindbody CEO Rick Stollmeyer on leadership: 'You have to know yourself' 2:09

Mindbody CEO Rick Stollmeyer on leadership: 'You have to know yourself'

Why rifle manufacturer Weatherby is leaving Paso Robles for Wyoming 3:31

Why rifle manufacturer Weatherby is leaving Paso Robles for Wyoming

Take an early look at Rock & Brews restaurant in Vacaville 1:00

Take an early look at Rock & Brews restaurant in Vacaville

See construction on the new hotel in Pismo Beach

View More Video