Mindbody named one of 10 most innovative wellness companies of 2018

Mindbody has been named one of the world’s most innovative wellness companies in 2018 by Fast Company magazine.

Fast Company compiles an annual list of the top 50 most innovative companies, as well as top 10 lists in 36 sectors from data science to wellness.

Mindbody took the No. 2 spot on the wellness list, behind spin-class app Peloton. Other wellness companies that made the list are Hilton Worldwide, Well+Good, Under Armour, SoulCycle, Pure Barre, Equinox, Tough Mudder and VirZoom. (Mindbody did not appear on the Top 50 list, which featured major companies like Apple, Netflix and Amazon.)

According to a news release, Mindbody was recognized for its “innovative software platform that provides the tools wellness entrepreneurs need to run, market and grow their businesses.”

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We’re thrilled to be named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Wellness Companies in 2018,” CEO Rick Stollmeyer said. “Innovation is at the core of everything we do for our customers and consumers. The capabilities and resources we provide our studio owners not only allow them to grow their businesses, they help inspire millions of people around the world to live healthier, happier lives, and we are honored to play a part in that.”

To check out the full list, visit https://www.fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/2018.