Bowl’d over: Downtown SLO acai bowl shop is closing

Get your acai bowl while you can — after Wednesday, Bowl’d will be no more.

After three years at its 1028 Chorro St. location in San Luis Obispo, Bowl’d is closing its doors for good as the building lease is set to expire. James Whitaker, co-owner of Bowl’d parent company Poor But Sexy Inc., said the business was profitable, but not profitable enough. He declined to disclose the restaurant’s profit margins.

“We have other businesses that are just more ... in our wheelhouse,” he said. “Ultimately, we just want to focus on those instead of the acai business.”

Poor But Sexy also owns the Batch ice cream shop, Kreuzberg California coffeehouse and Kraken Coffee Co. Whitaker said the coffee businesses have been posting record profits.

Poor But Sexy took over Nautical Bean’s seven-year lease at the Chorro Street location six years ago; it opened Bowl’d in 2015, with three years left on the lease.

“As an economic proposition, to renew the lease at that location doesn’t make a lot of sense to us,” he said.

Previous food shops at that location included The Brat Stop and The Sal Paradise, which served sandwiches, pastries and salads.

“It’s been a great time having Bowl’d there,” Whitaker said, adding that some of the shop’s most popular bowls, including its signature “San Luis Obispbowl” will still be available at Kreuzberg California, 685 Higuera St.

Bowl’d is only the most recent San Luis Obispo acai bowl shop to shut its doors in recent months; a second Bowl’d location on Foothill Boulevard — Whitaker said his company has not owned that store for more than a year — also closed, as did Ubatuba Acai, which was located on Marsh Street.