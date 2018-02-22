Meet a Dodger legend at Dick’s Sporting Goods’ grand opening in Santa Maria

Dick’s Sporting Goods will open a new location in Santa Maria on Friday, and former Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Steve Sax will make an appearance during the three-day grand opening event.

The retail store will open at 8 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at 775 E. Betteravia Road in the Enos Ranch development.

Old Navy, Urbane Cafe, Buffalo Wild Wings, Lowe’s, Costco and Xfinity have already opened in the Enos Ranch development.

Sax, who will appear from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 1981 and 1988. He earned National League Rookie of the Year honors in 1982 and was selected to five All-Star games during his 14-year career.

The first 100 adults in line on Saturday and Sunday will receive a free mystery gift card ranging in value from $10 to $500 dollars.