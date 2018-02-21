California transit agency releases video of fatal shooting

This Jan. 3, 2018 still image taken from video from a Bay Area Rapid Transit body-worn camera released by BART shows the officer responding to an armed struggle across the street from the West Oakland Station in Oakland, Calif. The transit agency has released the image and a video recording on Wednesday showing the officer fatally shooting a man fighting with another man. BART released the 52-second video clip on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, that shows Officer Joseph Mateu shooting 28-year-old Sahleem Tindle, who officials say first shot the other man in Oakland. Bay Area Rapid Transit via AP)