Amid a flood of plastic, big companies try to clean up image

Plastic bottles and other plastics including a mop, lie washed up on the foreshore at the site of the ancient and no-longer used Queenhithe dock, a designated scheduled monument which dates back to at least the time of King Alfred the Great who lived from 849 to 899 AD, on the north bank of the River Thames in London, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Amid growing evidence of dire amounts of waste in the world’s oceans, conservation is becoming a selling point for firms trying to jump on the bandwagon of concern about the flood of plastic choking sea life. Matt Dunham AP Photo