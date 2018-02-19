New home goods store opening in Santa Maria — and it’s giving away free gifts

Get ready for a complete home makeover, now that a new home decor store is opening in Santa Maria on Tuesday.
The new 7,500-square-foot Kirkland’s is the first of the Tennessee-based retailer’s stores to open locally, according to a news release.
It is located at 645 E. Betteravia Road in the Enos Ranch development that features Costco, Old Navy, Black Bear Diner, Urbane Cafe, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Buffalo Wild Wings, among other new additions to the city. (Enos Ranch is also potentially the site of the first local Cracker Barrel, though that has not yet been finalized.)
Kirkland’s was founded in 1966 and has more than 400 stores in 36 states, according to the release. It features home decor accents and gifts, including indoor and outdoor furniture, rugs, mirrors, lighting, wall art, home and garden accessories and seasonal items.
A grand opening will be held March 3 with giveaways to the first 25 shoppers, followed by three furniture raffles throughout the day.
The store will be open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
