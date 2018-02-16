SLO’s Original Jamba Juice giving away free smoothies — and showing off new design

Jamba Juice’s original store in San Luis Obispo is handing out free smoothies and other treats on Saturday to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day.
Community members can also pick up free tumblers, meet Jamba Juice company leaders and scope out the newly redesigned Store No. 1 at 17 Chorro St., Suite C, near the corner of Foothill Boulevard. It opened its doors as Juice Club in April 1990.
In addition, Jamba Juice fans can sign up for a chance to join the first-ever Jamba Banana Man relay team at the San Luis Obispo Marathon + Half in April. Winners receive four free entries for the full marathon, two free entries for the half-marathon and bright-yellow banana costumes.
Three Cal Poly business students helped transform Juice Club, founded by San Luis Obispo entrepreneur Kirk Perron, into Jamba Inc.
Now headquartered in Frisco, Texas, Jamba Juice has more than 800 locations around the world. Those include stores in Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and Paso Robles, and three locations in San Luis Obispo — the original Chorro Street spot, plus stores at the Downtown Centre and Cal Poly.
For more information, call 1-866-473-7848 or visit www.jambajuice.com.
Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch
