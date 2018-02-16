Jamba Juice’s original location, located at 17 Chorro St., Suite C, in San Luis Obispo, recently got a redesign.
SLO’s Original Jamba Juice giving away free smoothies — and showing off new design

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

February 16, 2018 04:47 PM

Jamba Juice’s original store in San Luis Obispo is handing out free smoothies and other treats on Saturday to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Community members can also pick up free tumblers, meet Jamba Juice company leaders and scope out the newly redesigned Store No. 1 at 17 Chorro St., Suite C, near the corner of Foothill Boulevard. It opened its doors as Juice Club in April 1990.

Jamba Banana Man run
Runners in Jamba Banana Man costumes participate in the Family Fun Day and Fun Run in Paso Robles in 2003.
David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

In addition, Jamba Juice fans can sign up for a chance to join the first-ever Jamba Banana Man relay team at the San Luis Obispo Marathon + Half in April. Winners receive four free entries for the full marathon, two free entries for the half-marathon and bright-yellow banana costumes.

Three Cal Poly business students helped transform Juice Club, founded by San Luis Obispo entrepreneur Kirk Perron, into Jamba Inc.

Now headquartered in Frisco, Texas, Jamba Juice has more than 800 locations around the world. Those include stores in Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and Paso Robles, and three locations in San Luis Obispo — the original Chorro Street spot, plus stores at the Downtown Centre and Cal Poly.

For more information, call 1-866-473-7848 or visit www.jambajuice.com.

Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch

