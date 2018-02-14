New Mexico House, Senate reach budget compromise

New Mexico lawmakers ended a standoff Wednesday between the House and Senate over minor provisions of a $6.3 billion spending bill.
A conference committee of six leading lawmakers from the House and Senate agreed to a compromise that adjusts spending on road maintenance, highway restroom upkeep, school district reimbursements and subsidies for police hiring.
Major provisions of a Senate-approved general fund spending plan would hike criminal justice spending and boost pay for public school teachers, state government workers and elected officials. Senate budget amendments also boost pay by 8.5 percent for state police, prison guards and parole officers.
Democratic Rep. Patricia Lundstrom of Gallup, who led budget negotiations on behalf of the House, said it was important to preserve spending on roads to boost employment and the state economy. She also described the budget disagreements as "no big deal." Final House and Senate approvals were pending.
In all, the amended budget bill would increase general fund spending by $259 million — or about 4 percent — for the fiscal year starting July 1. A rebound in the oil and natural gas sectors is providing a windfall for the state after two years of austere budgeting.
The Democrat-led Legislature has until noon Thursday to send the bill to Republican Gov. Susana Martinez, who can veto any portion.
Legislative leaders and Martinez have insisted on maintaining state reserves at 10 percent of annual spending obligations as a buffer against future economic downturns — complicating efforts to fulfill competing spending wish lists.
Martinez has stressed the need shore up spending on law enforcement — especially at the district attorney's office overseeing Albuquerque. The operating budget for that office would rise 16.5 percent under Senate approved amendments, with additional funding to prosecute violent crimes against children, create a crime strategies unit and clear a backlog of court cases.
The House rejected a long list of Senate budget revisions — thought the standoff hinged on a handful of provisions including road maintenance and the return of some money that was taken away from local school districts accounts last year while the state government struggled with solvency.
The conference committee agreed to $44 million in general fund spending on statewide road maintenance for the coming fiscal year — a reduction from the original $60 million House allotment.
Under the compromise, the state will return $5 million to public school district accounts and devote $4 million toward highway rest stops.
Democratic Sen. John Arthur Smith of Deming, a Senate budget negotiator, called the condition of New Mexico highway rest stops "embarrassing" when compared with facilities in Arizona.
