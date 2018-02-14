FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, Jesus Reyes pushes a television down an aisle as he shops at a Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store in Overland Park, Kan. On Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for January.
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, Jesus Reyes pushes a television down an aisle as he shops at a Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store in Overland Park, Kan. On Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for January. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, Jesus Reyes pushes a television down an aisle as he shops at a Black Friday sale at a Best Buy store in Overland Park, Kan. On Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for January. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo

Business

Falling auto sales drive US retail sales down 0.3 percent

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer

February 14, 2018 05:36 AM

WASHINGTON

Americans cut back on purchases of cars, furniture and a variety of other products in January, pushing retail sales down by 0.3 percent, the biggest decline in 11 months.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the January decline, following no change in December, was the largest setback since a 0.5 percent fall in February of last year.

The slowdown follows three sizzling months from September through November, gains that propelled holiday sales to the strongest showing in a decade.

The January weakness was larger than had been expected and could trim overall growth forecasts for the current quarter. Many analysts have been forecasting the economy could expand at a solid 3 percent pace in the current quarter in large part because of a belief that consumer spending will remain strong.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

See construction on the new hotel in Pismo Beach

View More Video