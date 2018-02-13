More Videos

Vespera at Ocean is under construction in downtown Pismo Beach near the pier. Vespera on Ocean is a 124-room Marriott Autograph hotel at 147 Stinson Ave. It is the second large hotel project in that area of town recently. Kaytlyn Leslie The Tribune
Vespera at Ocean is under construction in downtown Pismo Beach near the pier. Vespera on Ocean is a 124-room Marriott Autograph hotel at 147 Stinson Ave. It is the second large hotel project in that area of town recently. Kaytlyn Leslie The Tribune

Business

Construction underway on a second hotel by Pismo Beach Pier

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

February 13, 2018 05:03 PM

Just a few months after one hotel was completed in downtown Pismo Beach, another is under construction.

Vespera on Ocean is a 124-room Marriott Autograph hotel at 147 Stinson Ave. The project was approved in 2015 under the name BeachWalk Resort, though that name has since changed.

Nexus Development, which owns the hotel, broke ground on the project in November. Workers are currently pouring concrete for the basement and underground parking structure, Nexus President Cory Alder said Tuesday.

Alder said once it is completed, the hotel will feature a restaurant, pool and event lawn with fire pits and other amenities.

“It’s very much a Central Coast beach cottage style,” he said. “We didn’t look to import Los Angeles to Pismo Beach. Obviously, we like Pismo Beach a lot. It should be a really nice getaway from the hustle and bustle of the major cities — or the heat of the Central Valley, if that’s what you’re concerned about.”

IMG_2793
Construction is underway on the Vespera on Ocean hotel project. The Marriott Autograph hotel will feature 124-rooms, a pool, restaurant and event lawn.
Kaytlyn Leslie kleslie@thetribunenews.com

The hotel is expected to open in April or May 2019, Alder said.

“It’s taken us a while to get going, but we’re really excited,” he said. “It’s going to be very high-quality.”

This will be the second large new hotel for Pismo Beach’s downtown area: The Inn at the Pier, a 104-room hotel on Cypress Street, opened in November.

