More Videos

See construction on the new hotel in Pismo Beach 0:50

See construction on the new hotel in Pismo Beach

Pause
Sorry, Five Guys fans — the SLO location has been delayed 0:37

Sorry, Five Guys fans — the SLO location has been delayed

See how all that stuff gets to you: Peek inside Sacramento's Amazon facility 0:52

See how all that stuff gets to you: Peek inside Sacramento's Amazon facility

Who should you have sell your house? 1:11

Who should you have sell your house?

The Ulzi app aims to prevent sex assault. Here's how it works 1:21

The Ulzi app aims to prevent sex assault. Here's how it works

How Trump's solar panel tariff may affect SLO County businesses 1:14

How Trump's solar panel tariff may affect SLO County businesses

Mindbody CEO Rick Stollmeyer on leadership: 'You have to know yourself' 2:09

Mindbody CEO Rick Stollmeyer on leadership: 'You have to know yourself'

Why rifle manufacturer Weatherby is leaving Paso Robles for Wyoming 3:31

Why rifle manufacturer Weatherby is leaving Paso Robles for Wyoming

Take an early look at Rock & Brews restaurant in Vacaville 1:00

Take an early look at Rock & Brews restaurant in Vacaville

This Los Osos resident commutes to King City for work every morning 0:55

This Los Osos resident commutes to King City for work every morning

Five Guys fast food restaurant in San Luis Obispo is expected to open February 19, 2018, roughly a week after it was originally expected to begin serving customers. Kaytlyn Leslie The Tribune
Five Guys fast food restaurant in San Luis Obispo is expected to open February 19, 2018, roughly a week after it was originally expected to begin serving customers. Kaytlyn Leslie The Tribune

Business

Don’t worry, burger fans — Five Guys in SLO will open soon

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

February 13, 2018 03:38 PM

First it was going to open Monday. Then it didn’t. Now Five Guys in San Luis Obispo has a new projected opening date.

Senior communications manager Lauren Lewis said Tuesday that the new fast-food restaurant will open in the Foothill Shopping Plaza on Feb. 19, a week after anticipated.

Lewis said she didn’t have any more information on why the opening was delayed, though she noted that it is common for projections to be off by a week or so.

The new restaurant will be the second Five Guys location in the county. The first opened in Arroyo Grande last year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The fast-food chain has more than 1,400 locations throughout nine countries, with planned expansion into 20 more countries over the next five years, according to the company’s website.

Last year, Five Guys was named the No. 1 burger restaurant in The Harris Poll’s annual EquiTrend Study, replacing In-N-Out, which held the top spot for the past two years.

IMG_2763
Five Guys was scheduled to debut a new location at 763 East Foothill Blvd. in San Luis Obispo on Monday, but a sign posted in the door alerted customers that the restaurant was not yet open.
kleslie@thetribunenews.com Kaytlyn Leslie

Submit news and notes items for Biz Buzz. Email: bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com; on Twitter @SLOBizBuzz; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905; mail: Biz Buzz, The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406-0112.

Tell us your best business advice

What’s the best piece of business advice you’ve ever received? And how has it helped make you more successful in your business/professional life? Tell us in 100 words or fewer, and send it to bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com. We will publish them in future Biz Buzz columns.

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

See construction on the new hotel in Pismo Beach 0:50

See construction on the new hotel in Pismo Beach

Pause
Sorry, Five Guys fans — the SLO location has been delayed 0:37

Sorry, Five Guys fans — the SLO location has been delayed

See how all that stuff gets to you: Peek inside Sacramento's Amazon facility 0:52

See how all that stuff gets to you: Peek inside Sacramento's Amazon facility

Who should you have sell your house? 1:11

Who should you have sell your house?

The Ulzi app aims to prevent sex assault. Here's how it works 1:21

The Ulzi app aims to prevent sex assault. Here's how it works

How Trump's solar panel tariff may affect SLO County businesses 1:14

How Trump's solar panel tariff may affect SLO County businesses

Mindbody CEO Rick Stollmeyer on leadership: 'You have to know yourself' 2:09

Mindbody CEO Rick Stollmeyer on leadership: 'You have to know yourself'

Why rifle manufacturer Weatherby is leaving Paso Robles for Wyoming 3:31

Why rifle manufacturer Weatherby is leaving Paso Robles for Wyoming

Take an early look at Rock & Brews restaurant in Vacaville 1:00

Take an early look at Rock & Brews restaurant in Vacaville

This Los Osos resident commutes to King City for work every morning 0:55

This Los Osos resident commutes to King City for work every morning

See construction on the new hotel in Pismo Beach

View More Video