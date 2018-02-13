Don’t worry, burger fans — Five Guys in SLO will open soon

First it was going to open Monday. Then it didn’t. Now Five Guys in San Luis Obispo has a new projected opening date.

Senior communications manager Lauren Lewis said Tuesday that the new fast-food restaurant will open in the Foothill Shopping Plaza on Feb. 19, a week after anticipated.

Lewis said she didn’t have any more information on why the opening was delayed, though she noted that it is common for projections to be off by a week or so.

The new restaurant will be the second Five Guys location in the county. The first opened in Arroyo Grande last year.

The fast-food chain has more than 1,400 locations throughout nine countries, with planned expansion into 20 more countries over the next five years, according to the company’s website.

Last year, Five Guys was named the No. 1 burger restaurant in The Harris Poll’s annual EquiTrend Study, replacing In-N-Out, which held the top spot for the past two years.

Five Guys was scheduled to debut a new location at 763 East Foothill Blvd. in San Luis Obispo on Monday, but a sign posted in the door alerted customers that the restaurant was not yet open. kleslie@thetribunenews.com Kaytlyn Leslie