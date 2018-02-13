Utah GOP lawmakers shut down discussion of equal-pay study

In this Feb. 6, 2018, photo, shows Democratic Sen. Luz Escamilla speaking during a news conference at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. Utah Republican lawmakers shut down discussion of a bill Tuesday, Feb. 13, that would study whether women working in some state government offices are paid less than men. Escamilla would ask the state to spend $125,000 to have a university take an in-depth look at whether men and women with similar jobs and backgrounds are paid differently. Rick Bowmer AP Photo