Do you heart pizza? Then you’ll love what this SLO County pizzeria is doing

If you’re looking for a savory way to impress your sweetie, Nardonne’s has you covered.

The restaurant’s two San Luis Obispo County locations will be offering heart-shaped pizzas in red or white for Valentine’s Day.

The pizzas are available for delivery, take-out or dine-in, according to Nardonne’s. You can pre-order your pizza to be delivered to your special someone (or yourself; no judgments here) along with a message.

Nothing says romance like getting a heart-shaped pizza at work!

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nardonne’s will open at noon on Valentine’s Day and is located at 8501 El Camino Real in Atascadero and 715 Santa Maria Avenue in Los Osos. You can call the Atascadero location at 805-466-8858 or the Los Osos location at 805-528-1976.