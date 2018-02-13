South Africa's ruling party demands that Zuma resign

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2018, file photo, South African President Jacob Zuma waves as he leaves parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, after it was announced that this year's state of the nation address that was to be delivered on Thursday will be postponed. South African media say a key committee of the ruling ANC party will hold an emergency meeting Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, as the nation awaits word on whether Zuma will resign soon. AP Photo, File)