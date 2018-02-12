The new Five Guys in SLO didn’t open Monday as planned

Those looking forward to a Five Guys milkshake in San Luis Obispo were sorely disappointed Monday.

The popular fast-food stop — the second Five Guys location in the county — was scheduled to open at 763 E. Foothill Blvd. on Monday, but a handwritten sign on the door told customers that wasn’t happening as planned.

A request for comment from Five Guys representatives on why the opening was delayed, and when it can be expected to be up and running, has not yet been returned.

Five Guys was scheduled to debut a new location at 763 East Foothill Blvd. in San Luis Obispo on Monday, but a sign posted in the door alerted customers that the restaurant was not yet open. kleslie@thetribunenews.com Kaytlyn Leslie

Five Guys, which was named the No. 1 burger restaurant in The Harris Poll’s annual EquiTrend Study last year, has more than 1,400 locations in nine countries. It plans to expand into 20 more countries over the next five years, according to the company’s website.