Opioid makers gave $10M to advocacy groups amid epidemic

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. A report released Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, by U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill finds that companies selling some of the most lucrative prescription painkillers funneled millions of dollars to advocacy groups that in turn promoted the medications’ use. Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, contributed the most money to the groups, funneling $4.7 million to organizations and physicians from 2012 through last year, according to the report. Toby Talbot, File AP Photo